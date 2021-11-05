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The difference between tyranny and democracy
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22 views • November 05, 2021
The difference between tyranny and democracy:
Tyranny is when the government knows everything about its people.
Democracy is when the people knows everything about its government.
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and so do you, please copy, paste and share everywhere
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THE MATERIAL CONTAINED ON THIS WEBSITE REPRESENTS THE OPINION,
ANALYSIS AND/OR COMMENTARY OF THE APPLICABLE INDIVIDUAL SPEAKER
OR AUTHOR.
All movies and clips within are licensed by the respective distribution companies.
'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright
Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for purposes such as
criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and
research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might
otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use
tips the balance in favor of fair use'
Tyranny is when the government knows everything about its people.
Democracy is when the people knows everything about its government.
I have permission to share this video;
and so do you, please copy, paste and share everywhere
and include this disclaimer.
Disclaimer:
THE MATERIAL CONTAINED ON THIS WEBSITE REPRESENTS THE OPINION,
ANALYSIS AND/OR COMMENTARY OF THE APPLICABLE INDIVIDUAL SPEAKER
OR AUTHOR.
All movies and clips within are licensed by the respective distribution companies.
'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright
Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for purposes such as
criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and
research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might
otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use
tips the balance in favor of fair use'
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