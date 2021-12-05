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X22 Report B 12. 05. 21.
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90 views • December 05, 2021
Ep. 2644b - Do People Believe Those Responsible For Overthrowing The Gov Will Go Unpunished? PAIN
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The [DS] cannot move left or right, they must travel down the path that the patriots laid out. The people are now seeing was propaganda science looks like, as they keep pushing the people are questioning the quack science and asking for real scientific proof. The [DS] is now moving forward with their plan of locking down the world, but the world is standing up to it. Those people who are responsible for over throwing the US government will be punished, each move they make they are feeling pain. The why will be answered soon.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Boil Water Virtually Anywhere With The Solar Water Heater
http://www.solarwaterheater.com
Use Promo Code (x20) for 20% OFF
The [DS] cannot move left or right, they must travel down the path that the patriots laid out. The people are now seeing was propaganda science looks like, as they keep pushing the people are questioning the quack science and asking for real scientific proof. The [DS] is now moving forward with their plan of locking down the world, but the world is standing up to it. Those people who are responsible for over throwing the US government will be punished, each move they make they are feeling pain. The why will be answered soon.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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