X22 Report B 12. 05. 21.

Ep. 2644b - Do People Believe Those Responsible For Overthrowing The Gov Will Go Unpunished? PAINBoil Water Virtually Anywhere With The Solar Water HeaterUse Promo Code (x20) for 20% OFFThe [DS] cannot move left or right, they must travel down the path that the patriots laid out. The people are now seeing was propaganda science looks like, as they keep pushing the people are questioning the quack science and asking for real scientific proof. The [DS] is now moving forward with their plan of locking down the world, but the world is standing up to it. Those people who are responsible for over throwing the US government will be punished, each move they make they are feeling pain. The why will be answered soon.All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.