Lucky Lady: Missed Doomed Air India flight to London - stuck in traffic, 10 minutes late, that saved her life

To switch from the attack on Iran, to earlier news from India today:

Woman MISSED DOOMED Air India flight - stuck in traffic late 10 minutes.

Passenger Bhoomi Chauhan was late by just ‘10 minutes’

Got stuck in traffic

If you missed it earlier, this was the most incredible, miracle video of today: The sole survivor in seat 11A, on the plane 'Boeing Dreamliner', thought quickly, jumped out emergency door just before hitting building. He walked away to the ambulance.

https://www.brighteon.com/707eb9c9-8266-4bff-a607-d4cde8e53408