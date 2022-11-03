X22 Financial News Ep. 2915a - The [CB] Is Using The Same Economic Playbook, Biden Admin Caught In A Lie

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2915a -Nov 2, 2022

The [CB] Is Using The Same Economic Playbook, Biden Admin Caught In A Lie

The Biden admin is still admitting there is a baby formula shortage. Small businesses are having a difficult time paying their rent. The Biden admin lied about the SS benefits, they were caught and retracted it. The [CB] is using the same playbook and the patriots know it.

