X22 Financial News Ep. 2915a - The [CB] Is Using The Same Economic Playbook, Biden Admin Caught In A Lie

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X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2915a -Nov 2, 2022
The [CB] Is Using The Same Economic Playbook, Biden Admin Caught In A Lie
The Biden admin is still admitting there is a baby formula shortage. Small businesses are having a difficult time paying their rent. The Biden admin lied about the SS benefits, they were caught and retracted it. The [CB] is using the same playbook and the patriots know it.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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