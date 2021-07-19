© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2021-07-19 Sky Australia - French President Emmanuel Macron has gone mad
Follow
0
Share
Report
290 views • July 22, 2021
Spiked Online Editor Brendan O’Neill says French President Emmanuel Macron has “gone mad”.
“If you look at his vaccine passport idea, it is absolutely crazy,” Mr O’Neill told Sky News host Rita Panahi.
“He wants to have a severe system whereby if you aren’t double vaccinated then you basically are no longer a free citizen.
“I’m delighted to see people protesting, the way to encourage people to get the vaccination is through persuasion, not through authoritarianism and our leaders should remember that.”
“If you look at his vaccine passport idea, it is absolutely crazy,” Mr O’Neill told Sky News host Rita Panahi.
“He wants to have a severe system whereby if you aren’t double vaccinated then you basically are no longer a free citizen.
“I’m delighted to see people protesting, the way to encourage people to get the vaccination is through persuasion, not through authoritarianism and our leaders should remember that.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.