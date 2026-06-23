Canada’s Christian Heritage: What Changed After the Charter of Rights?

What values shaped Canada as a nation?





How did Christianity influence our laws, institutions, education system, and understanding of freedom?





And what changed following the Charter of Rights and Freedoms?





In this thought-provoking conversation, we sit down with historian, author, and columnist Michael Wagner to explore Canada's Christian heritage, the transformation of our legal and political systems, and why understanding our history matters for the future.





KEY TOPICS IN THIS EPISODE





• Canada's Christian foundations and how British and French Christian influences helped shape the nation

• The difference between "separation of church and state" and the role of worldview in politics

• How the Charter of Rights and Freedoms changed Canada's legal and political landscape









SCRIPTURE: "If the foundations are destroyed, what can the righteous do?" — Psalm 11:3





Whether you agree or disagree with every point raised, this discussion invites Canadians to reflect on our history, our values, and the future we hope to leave for the next generation.





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