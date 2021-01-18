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The Truth About PCR Tests
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502 views • January 18, 2021
Not known by the general public until the hoax pandemic was declared, it's now become a common word for most people.
The whole Covid-19 scam has been built around this test that was originally invented by Dr. Kary Mullis, but he stipulated that it should never be used for diagnostic purposes - which is the exact opposite to the way that the WHO and the governments around the world have used it to fan the flames of the scam pandemic. Sadly Dr. Mullis passed away in October 2019 - if he was still with us he'd be outraged at the way his laboratory tool has been misused. He was very vocal about the misuse of his invention before he died - if he could see how it's been used in 2020 he'd be outraged.
In this video Dr. Sam Bailey from New Zealand explains what the PCR test is, how it works and how it has been misused.
Whilst almost everyone has heard of the RT-PCR test few probably know the background of it, or the way it works. After watching this video you should be up to running speed!
For more information please visit: https://biggeesblog.cymru
The whole Covid-19 scam has been built around this test that was originally invented by Dr. Kary Mullis, but he stipulated that it should never be used for diagnostic purposes - which is the exact opposite to the way that the WHO and the governments around the world have used it to fan the flames of the scam pandemic. Sadly Dr. Mullis passed away in October 2019 - if he was still with us he'd be outraged at the way his laboratory tool has been misused. He was very vocal about the misuse of his invention before he died - if he could see how it's been used in 2020 he'd be outraged.
In this video Dr. Sam Bailey from New Zealand explains what the PCR test is, how it works and how it has been misused.
Whilst almost everyone has heard of the RT-PCR test few probably know the background of it, or the way it works. After watching this video you should be up to running speed!
For more information please visit: https://biggeesblog.cymru
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