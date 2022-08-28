First Beast of Daniel

The first beast, a beast is a kingdom, is Babylon. Literal Babylon. That first kingdom would be conquered by Cyrus, who was called "anointed." Who else is called "anointed" in the Bible? Do you suppose OUR anointed savior, Jesus, will be the one to put spiritual Babylon to an end?

Spiritual Babylon, a figurative construct, a concept which requires thinking (of the mind: of the spirit), will be here at the time of the end AND is here now! It is the beast which WAS, is NOT, yet IS!

Are there parallels happening between literal Babylon of ages gone by, and today? Man elevating himself to the place where God should be (the heart)? A man's heart and standing as the focus of our minds? Do you suppose focusing on government politics might be our giving standing to man (feet like a man)?

Also false teachers and preachers, explaining and speaking on things they don't understand; some even willfully misusing the word of God. Not sorting out the literal precepts from the spiritual (cognitive thinking) precepts.





When you get it... whew, man... it lights up your faith AND understanding.

Seek ye first the kingdom of God: further your understanding of God's word! Bring your mind (spirit) into alignment with His. Study His word, make His thoughts your thoughts. If we seek to have a heart and mind for Jesus, then we fortify ourselves against the pitfalls of our present condition.