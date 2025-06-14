Red Pill Nation Hangout #443

1. Manosphere Section

A) Democrats hire An Overweight Female Leftist (Olivia Juliana) to win back male vote B) British Government files more charges against Andrew Tate

C) Male Feminist Oliver M Niehaus gets destroyed by Andrew Wilson and then gaslights him on his own platform

D) Woman gets an effective slap on the wrist for setting a man on fire over a misogynistic joke

2. Canadian PM Mark Carney pulls an underhanded move using King Charles to open the HOC sitting

3. Donald Trump has sent a team of US officials to the UK to investigate concerns over freedom of speech restrictions

4. Hollywood section

A) Trans Actor (Hunter Schafer) is hired to play Zelda for a new production.

B) The New Harry Potter TV series is determined to portray Snape as a Black Man

5. YouTube shuts down Real Talk Politiks after CBC Inquiry

6. World Boxing bans Imane Khalif from Boxing forever for falsely claiming that she was a woman





