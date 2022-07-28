A Return To Healing Chapter 2: How I Became Part of the Problem: The Story of My Medical Training

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Medical training was nothing like I expected; in fact it was outright abusive. The emphasis on science and curing and lack of attention to healing which, coupled with a theme of competition at many levels, led to separation rather than a healthy community of healers. This brainwashing gradually led to my joining the principles of my profession and the practice of mainstream medicine.