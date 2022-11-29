The Breath of Jealousy [Hidden Bible Message] - Day of Rest Studies

Support me with a cup of coffee 👉 https://bit.ly/kfe03l85 Today we explore Numbers 4:21 through chapter 7 as we continue our yearly Bible study through the entire Instructions of God on a yearly cycle. The question today: What kind of breath are you allowing to rule in your body? The breath of Life, or something else?
We also explore topics like Paul and the vow of the Nazarite in Acts 21, blessings / curses of God, and more.
