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Urgent: Dream Warning: Is the Gavel of Justice About to Fall? The uprising about to come?
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77 views • October 02, 2020
We all, y'all as one might say in Arkansas, know that indictments are going to be served, the traitors be jailed, and Gods' justice will be established. Is this that time? Is now the hour? There is a "NOW" sense of urgency as the "midnight hour" is at hand.
WUTAGA: Waking Up To A Greater Awareness
WUTAGA: Waking Up To A Greater Awareness
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