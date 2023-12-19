Paul Cudenec: Combating the Criminocrats!

Paul Cudenec discusses the global elites (criminocrats), their machinations (e.g. the Great Reset) and neofeudal projects for us serfs, the threat of world war, whether BRICS and multipolarity really are an alternative, and thoughts on the Great Resist!
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Sponsors
Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
Websites
Winter Oak https://winteroak.org.uk
Substack https://paulcudenec.substack.com
Organic Radicals https://orgrad.wordpress.com
X https://twitter.com/WinterOakPress
About Paul Cudenec
Paul Cudenec (1963-) is a contemporary anarchist writer who very much fits into the organic radical tradition. In 2020 he became known for his outspoken criticism of the totalitarianism being rolled out worldwide on the back of the Covid crisis.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.