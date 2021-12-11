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Message to the Earth Cabal and to the "Space Cabal"
Messages To Benevolent ETs
Messages To Benevolent ETs
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61 views • December 11, 2021
DECREE: WE DO NOT CONSENT TO CENSORSHIP | Message to the CABAL and to the FEDERATION

The decree in this video is made in the name of billions of humans living on planet Earth right now. This video was created with the intention of transcending the Earth plane and becoming a formal DOCUMENT to be used in Higher Realms of existence and by Higher Beings of Light (not just by members of the FoUP).

Our Free Will is being completely violated.

Message to the People: I encourage you all who are against CENSORSHIP to express yourselves in any way you can. It can be through written documents, handwritten, typed, on online posts on social medias, audios, videos, etc. The way you choose to express yourself does not matter. And you don't need to identify yourself either. What matters is that you DO it. That you clearly state that you DO NOT CONSENT and that you are speaking in the name of millions/billions of humans who are also against ANY form of Censorship. The time to do this is NOW.

Last warning to the Cabal: If you silence this video you will only be drawing your defeat even CLOSER TO YOU.

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🔥 Alternative/Backup Channels 🔥
➜ Odysee: https://odysee.com/@MessagesToExtraterrestrials:7
➜ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sgzXjqTqCvOK/
➜ Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1149511
➜ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/messagestobenevolentetraces

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🎵 Music

“Epic Music Mix Drums And Percussion” by Peter Quill
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-eUr2_kzrjs

“Two Steps From Hell - Victory” by Thomas Bergersen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hKRUPYrAQoE
Facebook: http://fbl.me/TJB
Two Steps From Hell Facebook: http://fbl.me/TSFH

“We Are Gods” by Audiomachine
From “Black Widow”
Keywords
we do not consentmessage to the cabalwe do not consent to censorshipmessage to the federation of united planets
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy