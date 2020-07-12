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Plato's Cave
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46 views • July 12, 2020
An animated explication of the allegory of Plato's Cave from his work 'Republic' in which it may be demonstrated the extent to which we all have become subject to advanced forms of mass manipulation down through the ages, from shadow plays to 21st century communications technology.
As it says in the scriptures "...and there is no new thing under the sun." -
Ecclesiastes 1:9.
Who are these...
...hoodwinkers?
As it says in the scriptures "...and there is no new thing under the sun." -
Ecclesiastes 1:9.
Who are these...
...hoodwinkers?
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