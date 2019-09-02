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Welcome to Yah's Assembly
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10 views • September 02, 2019
We welcome you to Yah’s Assembly in the Way!
Here at Yah’s Assembly we believe that there is only “One Truth” of Scripture and that Truth will make you free.
John 8:32 and you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.We live in a world that has been totally deceived by Satan the devil.
II Cor. 4:2 but have renounced the secret ways of shame, not walking in craftiness nor falsifying the Word of Elohim, but by the manifestation of the truth recommending ourselves to every human conscience, in the sight of Elohim.
Here at Yah’s Assembly we believe that there is only “One Truth” of Scripture and that Truth will make you free.
John 8:32 and you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.We live in a world that has been totally deceived by Satan the devil.
II Cor. 4:2 but have renounced the secret ways of shame, not walking in craftiness nor falsifying the Word of Elohim, but by the manifestation of the truth recommending ourselves to every human conscience, in the sight of Elohim.
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