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Canada Day Anti-Lockdown Event Hijacked By Political Establishment
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21 views • July 02, 2021
Chris Sky, the leading anti-lockdown activist of Canada, joins Stew Peters as he hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show to break down how a Canada Day event he was asked to speak at was hijacked by establishment politicians for their own agenda of normalizing medical tyranny.
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