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The immune System, Fear, Freedom and Facts
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63 views • November 09, 2020
Dr. Rashid Buttar breaks down the immune system in a way that is easy to understand. He also highlights how fear is the main motivator by the powers that be and he exposes what is driving this "Pandemonic". He goes over how H1N1 was a trial run to see how people would react. Very informative.
Fear is a liar and comes from the father of lies. Fear has no place in our lives, unless its godly fear.
Fear is a liar and comes from the father of lies. Fear has no place in our lives, unless its godly fear.
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