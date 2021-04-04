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As Police are Ordered to Raid Churches on Easter, Some Historical Perspective
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120 views • April 04, 2021
Some people are surprised as the very predictable outcome of the Bolshevik coup begins to unmask its real objectives. Some of us aren't and we know what comes next.
Links mentioned:
The Council of Jerusalem and its current impact
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YkSpGLwEUQ
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
First Bible Network Radio/TV
https://www.fbn.theveryfirstbible.org
Links mentioned:
The Council of Jerusalem and its current impact
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YkSpGLwEUQ
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
First Bible Network Radio/TV
https://www.fbn.theveryfirstbible.org
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