CURRENCY CONTAGION AND COLLAPSE OF THE PONZI SCHEME- THIRD HORSEMAN OF THE APOCALYPSE ON THE MOVE
NEW PATRIOT
Published Yesterday |
We are witnessing the controlled demolition of one of the last remaining support columns that holds up western civilization and modern society.   Don't be distracted by the collapse of the economic system.  This is mis-direction.  Instead, keep a sharp focus on what is emerging in it's place.  Don't be duped by the Beast and the Beast Money.  

Consider what defensive actions you need to take, and take them soon, because the house is on fire, and the exits are about to be blocked.   Don't get trapped inside of the failing economic system, and don't get duped into becoming complicit in the emerging Beast's economic system of slavery, ownership, and rebellion against God.

fiat currencygoldmark of the beastsilverfinancial collapsecentral bankingde-dollarizationcbdc

