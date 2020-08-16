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Saturday Live UFO Topics & Vid Analysis - Orbs Dropping Stuff vids +GimbalFLIR.] - OT Chan Live#298
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22 views • August 16, 2020
#THIRDPHASEOFMOON #GUFONradio #DREAMTEAM #MUFON #UFO #ALIENS #UFOs
Topics:
1) A quick update about SIM vs SIMM memory and talk about DIMM
memory and DDR memory in Tech advances for computers and
Tablets and phones.
2) Space Force Commander News
3) Corbell Tries to Trash debunkers (Mostly Mick West) over
the GIMBAL FLIR rotation.. Artifact or Real Object moving?
and what I think on it.
4) Look over DreamTeam Panel+TPOM videos and solve them
because they dont as they are only after getting it out quick to make
a buck off plus not as if they tell you the truth or do a update video
saying it was solved and then delete the false UFO video. RIGHT!?
a) Orbs Dropping Drones? or is it?
b) UFO or toy model on a fishing line
5) Galway, Ireland Update on Callers UFO sighting..MUFON case report
was closed as a unknown with more details ..could read out the final
report from investigator.
Topics (with markers):
1) A quick update about SIM vs SIMM memory and talk about DIMM
memory and DDR memory in Tech advances for computers and
Tablets and phones.
2) Space Force Commander News
@ 18:38 mark or https://youtu.be/vQQr1OgRODE?t=1118
3) Corbell Tries to Trash debunkers (Mostly Mick West) over
the GIMBAL FLIR rotation.. Artifact or Real Object moving?
and what I think on it.
@ 26:01 mark or https://youtu.be/vQQr1OgRODE?t=1561
4) Look over DreamTeam Panel+TPOM videos and solve them
because they dont as they are only after getting it out quick to make
a buck off plus not as if they tell you the truth or do a update video
saying it was solved and then delete the false UFO video. RIGHT!?
@ 2:04:40 mark or https://youtu.be/vQQr1OgRODE?t=7480
a) Orbs Dropping Drones? or is it?
@ 2:07:14 mark or https://youtu.be/vQQr1OgRODE?t=7634
b) UFO or toy model on a fishing line
@ 2:33:37 mark or https://youtu.be/vQQr1OgRODE?t=9217
5) Galway, Ireland Update on Callers UFO sighting..MUFON case report
was closed as a unknown with more details ..could read out the final
report from investigator.
@ 3:40:15 mark or https://youtu.be/vQQr1OgRODE?t=13215
-Come and join in side chat help figure
out what we are seeing or come to learn about camera tech
and how to be the best UFOLOGIST. knowledge is POWER
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use.
Topics:
1) A quick update about SIM vs SIMM memory and talk about DIMM
memory and DDR memory in Tech advances for computers and
Tablets and phones.
2) Space Force Commander News
3) Corbell Tries to Trash debunkers (Mostly Mick West) over
the GIMBAL FLIR rotation.. Artifact or Real Object moving?
and what I think on it.
4) Look over DreamTeam Panel+TPOM videos and solve them
because they dont as they are only after getting it out quick to make
a buck off plus not as if they tell you the truth or do a update video
saying it was solved and then delete the false UFO video. RIGHT!?
a) Orbs Dropping Drones? or is it?
b) UFO or toy model on a fishing line
5) Galway, Ireland Update on Callers UFO sighting..MUFON case report
was closed as a unknown with more details ..could read out the final
report from investigator.
Topics (with markers):
1) A quick update about SIM vs SIMM memory and talk about DIMM
memory and DDR memory in Tech advances for computers and
Tablets and phones.
2) Space Force Commander News
@ 18:38 mark or https://youtu.be/vQQr1OgRODE?t=1118
3) Corbell Tries to Trash debunkers (Mostly Mick West) over
the GIMBAL FLIR rotation.. Artifact or Real Object moving?
and what I think on it.
@ 26:01 mark or https://youtu.be/vQQr1OgRODE?t=1561
4) Look over DreamTeam Panel+TPOM videos and solve them
because they dont as they are only after getting it out quick to make
a buck off plus not as if they tell you the truth or do a update video
saying it was solved and then delete the false UFO video. RIGHT!?
@ 2:04:40 mark or https://youtu.be/vQQr1OgRODE?t=7480
a) Orbs Dropping Drones? or is it?
@ 2:07:14 mark or https://youtu.be/vQQr1OgRODE?t=7634
b) UFO or toy model on a fishing line
@ 2:33:37 mark or https://youtu.be/vQQr1OgRODE?t=9217
5) Galway, Ireland Update on Callers UFO sighting..MUFON case report
was closed as a unknown with more details ..could read out the final
report from investigator.
@ 3:40:15 mark or https://youtu.be/vQQr1OgRODE?t=13215
-Come and join in side chat help figure
out what we are seeing or come to learn about camera tech
and how to be the best UFOLOGIST. knowledge is POWER
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use.
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