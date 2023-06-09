IS RFK JR THE NEXT PRESIDENT OF THE US? PART 2

OOps! I showed the chart of the day while I was discussing RFK JR's chart and showed RFK's Jrs chart when discussing the chart of the day. That's what happens when you are trying to do a video and reading from your notes! My trust that my subscribers are smart enough to let than one go! TodayI will tell you if I think RFK Jr will be the next President of the United States of America. Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services https://seacoastastrological.com/ Our email: [email protected] or [email protected] Subscribe to Provocateur Astrology on Bitchute, Rubmble, Brighteon, odysee, Twiiter Subscribe to Provocateur Astrology 2 on Youtube #ROBERTKENNDYJR #ASTROLOGY #horoscope

