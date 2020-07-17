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6yrs ago 7-17-20 We've Seen This LIE Movie Before Southern States Surge LIE Covid-19 Fears & Lockdowns
Lincoln Karim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6KcjFiRt-s&t
The Atlantic vs Lincoln Documentation of April 2020 March 17, 2022
2020 NYC Coronavirus Epicenter Issues. ER Volume, FEMA Field Hospitals and Idle Ambulances, Refrigerated Trucks
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mNb0qC4Jc0SQ
CDC
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6923e1.htm
Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Emergency Department Visits — United States, January 1, 2019–May 30, 2020
NPR
https://www.npr.org/2020/05/07/851712311/u-s-field-hospitals-stand-down-most-without-treating-any-covid-19-patients
U.S. Field Hospitals Stand Down, Most Without Treating Any COVID-19 Patients
https://rumble.com/v79ex2o-6yrs-ago-2020-the-covid-19-overwhelmed-hospitals-lie-mostly-empty-hospital-.html
6yrs ago 2020 The Covid-19 Overwhelmed Hospitals LIE Mostly Empty Hospital ER Rooms
worldsastage777
https://rumble.com/v63wjo7-4yrs-ago-part5-weve-seen-this-movie-before-hospitals-nearly-empty-full-capa.html
4yrs ago Part5 We've Seen This Movie Before Hospitals Nearly Empty Full Capacity LIE Covid-19 Lockdowns
worldsastage777
https://rumble.com/v6cs4cy-4yrs-ago-part8d-england-uk-weve-seen-this-movie-before-nearly-empty-hospita.html
4yrs ago Part8d England UK We've Seen This Movie Before - Nearly Empty Hospitals Full Capacity LIES
https://odysee.com/@alltheworldsastage:0/REPOST-5-1-2021-NYC-2020-Coronavirus-Epicenter-Issues.-ER-Volume,-FEMA-Field-Hospitals-Idle-Ambulances,-Refrig-Trucks:2