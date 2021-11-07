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Maddie, handicapée depuis 9 mois suite à l'injection Pfizer
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0 view • November 07, 2021
Extrait de témoignages issus d'une audition organisée par le sénateur Johnson au sujet des mandats fédéraux en matière de vaccins et des blessures suite à ces injections.
Vidéo intégrale : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lepqv..
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Traduction: https://ivermectine-covid.ch/
Source vidéo : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fd619GW7p6s&;t=11s
Vidéo intégrale : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lepqv..
.
Traduction: https://ivermectine-covid.ch/
Source vidéo : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fd619GW7p6s&;t=11s
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