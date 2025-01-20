BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Nebraska's Governor Pete Ricketts - The Hypocrite of the Fake Pandemic Era
NebraskaJournalHerald
NebraskaJournalHerald
16 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
78 views • 3 months ago

During the so-called "pandemic," Nebraska's Governor Pete Ricketts became a figure of both satire and criticism for his handling of the situation. Known for his daily speeches, Ricketts fervently promoted adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing, yet his actions often contradicted his words. Observers noted that while he preached the importance of standing six feet apart, he was frequently seen in close proximity to his officials, undermining his own guidelines.

His speeches, filled with catchphrases like "flatten the curve" and "social distancing," seemed less about public health and more about political theater. Critics argue that the rules were not just impractical but also insincere, especially when Ricketts himself was spotted maskless while loudly advocating for mask use.

This hypocrisy was particularly highlighted when children, struggling to breathe in mandated masks, were forced to comply while Ricketts seemed to enjoy the irony of his own non-compliance. The narrative around Ricketts during this time paints a picture of a leader out of touch with both reality and his own directives, making him a symbol of the era's confusion and contradiction.

 NebraskaJournalHerald.com

Keywords
newsheadlinesworldentertainmentweatheropinionsportsnationallocalnebraskaextranebraska journal herald
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy