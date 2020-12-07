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Cosmic Quickies - The Finer Point of Karma
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16 views • December 07, 2020
What is the definition of karma and why isn't it properly understood? It's not punishment and retribution; it's a balancing act.
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Are you a spiritual activist with a short attention span? Why not try a Cosmic Quickie?
They’re short…they’re sweet…they’re full of buttery goodness and, best of all, satisfaction is guaranteed in under three minutes.
The best cure for a world drenched in psychosis, is a good dose of working class gnosis. Enjoy!
Want to know more? Please visit my website - www.aniavedissian.com - and sign up for my Monday Message. Receive thought provoking messages, humor, wisdom from Zook, class notifications, paranormal tidbits, discounts and more!
Monday Messages are delivered on the first Monday of each month.
SUPPORT COSMIC ANI
Hey Peeps!
I make these videos on my own dime to promote social awareness, to encourage We the Peeps to share ideas and opinions. Without open, civil discussion, we cannot build a better world. Unless we are willing to entertain alternative points of view and have the guts to change our minds when presented with new information, we cannot enter the new golden age of reason. We need space to share, to declare and above all, we need to relearn the importance of discussion for the sake of evolution, not for the sake of winning an argument.
All donations are gratefully received.
PayPal: https://paypal.me/AniAvedissian?locale.x=en_US
If you do not wish to use PayPal, my mailing address is
Ani Avedissian
P O Box 714
Wilsonville OR 97070 USA
Thank you and may your generosity be returned one thousand fold.
FOLLOW:
Website: http://aniavedissian.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/teapotani
Blog http://aniavedissian.blogspot.com/
Twitter https://twitter.com/cosmic_ani
********************
Are you a spiritual activist with a short attention span? Why not try a Cosmic Quickie?
They’re short…they’re sweet…they’re full of buttery goodness and, best of all, satisfaction is guaranteed in under three minutes.
The best cure for a world drenched in psychosis, is a good dose of working class gnosis. Enjoy!
Want to know more? Please visit my website - www.aniavedissian.com - and sign up for my Monday Message. Receive thought provoking messages, humor, wisdom from Zook, class notifications, paranormal tidbits, discounts and more!
Monday Messages are delivered on the first Monday of each month.
SUPPORT COSMIC ANI
Hey Peeps!
I make these videos on my own dime to promote social awareness, to encourage We the Peeps to share ideas and opinions. Without open, civil discussion, we cannot build a better world. Unless we are willing to entertain alternative points of view and have the guts to change our minds when presented with new information, we cannot enter the new golden age of reason. We need space to share, to declare and above all, we need to relearn the importance of discussion for the sake of evolution, not for the sake of winning an argument.
All donations are gratefully received.
PayPal: https://paypal.me/AniAvedissian?locale.x=en_US
If you do not wish to use PayPal, my mailing address is
Ani Avedissian
P O Box 714
Wilsonville OR 97070 USA
Thank you and may your generosity be returned one thousand fold.
FOLLOW:
Website: http://aniavedissian.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/teapotani
Blog http://aniavedissian.blogspot.com/
Twitter https://twitter.com/cosmic_ani
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