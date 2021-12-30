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The Vox Report: WHITE POWER - looks like the same old Jewish power to me
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244 views • December 30, 2021
The Vox Report: December 29, 2021
Re: WHITE POWER - looks like the same old Jewish power to me
Follow Harry Vox on Bitchute at:
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/harryvox/
Jewish power cannot survive without clumsy purposefully stupid displays which are designed to reinforce sympathy with Jews and disgust with certain elements of the population. Most of White supremacist falls under this category as being beneficial to Jewish power and detrimental to the reputation of the white races it's supposedly is there to help.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Re: WHITE POWER - looks like the same old Jewish power to me
Follow Harry Vox on Bitchute at:
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/harryvox/
Jewish power cannot survive without clumsy purposefully stupid displays which are designed to reinforce sympathy with Jews and disgust with certain elements of the population. Most of White supremacist falls under this category as being beneficial to Jewish power and detrimental to the reputation of the white races it's supposedly is there to help.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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