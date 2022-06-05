【NFSC 2nd Anniversary 】Mr. Bannon Advises the NFSC to Win Formal Recognition by Promoting Awareness of People in Other Countries

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【NFSC 2nd Anniversary 】06/04/2022 When asked about his views on the prospect of the NFSC getting formal recognition, Mr. Steve Bannon suggested that the NFSC can get it by promoting itself to NGOs and other organizations, as well as the people in other countries.