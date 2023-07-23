Create New Account
Using the "Vikhr" Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, the Ka-52 "Alligator" Attack Helicopters - Successfully Neutralized Two Armored Units of the AFU on the Orekhovo Front
Using the "Vikhr" Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, the Ka-52 "Alligator" attack helicopters successfully neutralized two armored units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Orekhovo front.

Allegedly the targets were a German Leopard 2 tank and an American M2 Bradley BMP.

