Using the "Vikhr" Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, the Ka-52 "Alligator" attack helicopters successfully neutralized two armored units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Orekhovo front.
Allegedly the targets were a German Leopard 2 tank and an American M2 Bradley BMP.
