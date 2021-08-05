A KILLING OF THE MIND [2021-08-03] - AFTER SKOOL & ACADEMY OF IDEAS (VIDEO)A KILLING OF THE MIND [2021-08-03] - AFTER SKOOL AND ACADEMY OF IDEAS (VIDEO)This video was made in collaboration with Academy of Ideas. They create videos explaining the ideas of history's great thinkers in order to help supply the world with more knowledge, to empower the individual, and to promote freedom. In this video we are going to explore the most dangerous of all psychic epidemics, the mass psychosis. A mass psychosis is an epidemic of madness and it occurs when a large portion of a society loses touch with reality and descends into delusions. Such a phenomenon is not a thing of fiction. Two examples of mass psychoses are the American and European witch hunts 16th and 17th centuries and the rise of totalitarianism in the 20th century.This video will aim to answer questions surrounding mass psychosis: What is it? How does is start? Has it happened before? Are we experiencing one right now? And if so, how can the stages of a mass psychosis be reversed?Science is FAKE, Science is a RELIGION, Science is SCIENCE FICTION. DON'T BE BLINDED BY SCIENCE!!! History is Fake, Mainstream Media News is Fake, Education is Fake, Religions are Fake, Politics are Fake. EVERYTHING YOU HAVE EVER BEEN TAUGHT IS A LIE BY DESIGN! Truth is the most censored thing on earth: TRUTH IS THE NEW HATE SPEECH!!!The root breakdown of the word GOVERNMENT is GOVERN (TO CONTROL) and MENT (THE MIND). Governments are MIND CONTROL ORGANIZATIONS, put in place to keep the Unconscious Sheeple (aka Citizens) DUMBED DOWN, DIVIDED, and CONQUERED.