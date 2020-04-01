Love Is Contagious - The Antidote to Viral Fear

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=35727
Musician Vinnie Caggiano is in the midst of the California lockdown, but he's not taking it lying down. Instead, he's live streaming a new video series from his apartment: Love Is Contagious: The Live Stream Home Concert Covideo Series. Today he joins us to talk about his effort and the importance of spreading love, music and creativity in the time of coronavirus.