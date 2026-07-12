8 Shocking Egg Myths That Fooled America for Decades - Cherie Calbom

David and Stacy Whited sit down with Cherie Calbom, MS, also known as “The Juice Lady,” to expose the truth about eggs, cholesterol, seed oils, inflammation, and brain health. Cherie breaks down 8 shocking egg myths that fooled America for decades — including why so many people were told to fear egg yolks, why cholesterol became such a controversial topic, and why whole foods may be one of the simplest ways to support long-term health. From the 1980s cholesterol scare to the modern conversation around Alzheimer’s, omega-3s, pasture-raised eggs, seed oils, sea salt, olive oil, coconut oil, and the MIND diet, this conversation is packed with practical ways to take back control of your health. Cherie also explains why “real food” matters, how inflammation is connected to so many health issues, and why making America healthy again starts at home.If you’ve been throwing away egg yolks, fearing real fats, or wondering what foods actually support your brain and body, this episode is a must-watch.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowTo Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To▶ https://flyovergold.comOr Call 720-605-3900► Receive your FREE 52 Date Night Ideas Playbook to make date night more exciting, go to www.prosperousmarriage.comCherie CalbomWEBSITE: https://juiceladycherie.com/BOOK: https://a.co/d/0bskFCChLAST INTERVIEW WITH CHERIE ON SEED OILS: https://rumble.com/v7bdrmw-the-healthy-oil-that-may-be-fueling-disease-cherie-calbom.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_aCherie Calbom, MS, CN, is a bestselling author, nutrition expert, and wellness educator known worldwide as “The Juice Lady.” She has authored 36 books that have sold more than 3.5 million copies, including her global bestseller Juicing for Life. Cherie is the co-author of The Truth About Seed Oils, a book that examines the rise of industrial seed oils and offers practical ways to return to real, nourishing fats. Her work has been featured on major outlets including Fox News, NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, CBN, TBN, and It’s Supernatural. Cherie has also served as George Foreman’s nutritionist and advised the Royal Family of the UAE on health and wellness.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: