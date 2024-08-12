How to Boost Your Pet's Lifespan! | Dr. Gundry

Joining Dr. Gundry today is Dr. Karen Shaw Becker, one of America’s most respected veterinarians, and Rodney Habib, founder of Planet Paws. Together they are authors of the New York Times bestselling book, “Forever Dog.”

What if your dog could live to celebrate its 20th or even 30th birthday? It might sound like something out of a sci-fi movie, but with the right care, it’s actually possible! In this episode, I welcome back two experts who can show us how.





They’re back with a brand new book and also New York Times bestseller, “The Forever Dog Life: 120+ Recipes, Longevity Tips, and New Science for Better Bowls and Healthier Homes.”

We discuss practical, science-backed strategies for extending your dog’s life, from budget-friendly raw feeding tips to keeping your dog mentally and physically active, and creating a healthier home environment.





