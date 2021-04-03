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Dr. John Robson - Magna Lockdown: Freedoms are not a luxury; they’re essential!
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88 views • April 03, 2021
Noted historian and speaker, Dr. John Robson, addresses the issue of government transparency and accountability in the context of arbitrary decision-making regarding lockdowns and other restrictions relating to COVID-19. He draws the connection back to the Magna Carta and the responsibility of the Prime Minister and Premiers to involve the peoples’ representatives (legislatures) in major decisions including spending and restrictions on freedom. You can see more from Dr. John Robson and purchase his books and videos at: https://thejohnrobson.com/store
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