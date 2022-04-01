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Two Ukrainian Military Helicopters Attacked Oil Depot in Belgorod, Russia
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70 views • April 01, 2022
Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the oil depot fire was caused by airstrikes carried out by two Ukrainian military helicopters According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, eight fuel tanks, containing 2,000 cubic metres each, are on fire; there is a threat of the fire engulfing eight more.
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