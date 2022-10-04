Create New Account
Fly By Night
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago |

Trafficker Of The Year

* [Bidan] keeps flying migrants across U.S.

* Does he have any idea what happens to these kids?

* He’s the most prolific trafficker in history.

* Dems still can’t admit the border is open; blatantly ignore the crisis.


Jesse Watters Primetime | 3 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6313211221112

human traffickingimmigrationjesse wattersborder crisisjoe bidensouthern borderdeportationhypocrisyidiocracysanctuary citykidnappingbroken borderillegal alienideologyopen bordersmugglingborder invasiongreat replacementborder crossingbill meluginborder surgeborder breakdown

