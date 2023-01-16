This Member Of Scottish Parliament Just Announced "The Era Of Unrestrained Private Car Use Is Well & Truly Over"
What?
Too Many Got High On Dictating To Public During Covid
We Prefer:
The Era Of Politicians Dictating Every Tiny Aspect Of Our Lives Is Over
Take Back Democracy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.