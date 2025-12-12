A failed mobilization attempt in Zelensky's democratic Ukraine.

Adding:

Von der Leyen about the indefinite freezing of Russian assets:

We are sending a clear signal to Russia that as long as this war continues, Russia's costs will steadily increase.

This is a very important message to Ukraine:

We want to ensure that our brave neighbor becomes even stronger on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.

Previously: EU countries have agreed to freeze the assets of the Russian Central Bank held in Europe for an indefinite period, Reuters reported.

The amount of frozen assets amounted to €210 billion.

More: TODAY, THE EU COUNCIL DECIDED TO TEMPORARILY BAN ANY TRANSFERS OF ASSETS OF THE CENTRAL BANK OF RUSSIA, WHICH HAVE BEEN IMMOBILIZED IN THE EU, BACK TO RUSSIA.

THIS DECISION WAS TAKEN AS A MATTER OF URGENCY TO LIMIT THE DAMAGE TO THE UNION'S ECONOMY.

— EU COUNCIL COMMUNIQUE

The EU does not intend to give away Russia's assets while Europe is experiencing economic problems.