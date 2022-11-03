Pakistan - Imran Khan Sustains Injury in Both Legs - Latest Update, WION

Just as former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's caravan was approaching the reception camp, there was indiscriminatory firing and there was complete chaos at the site. The bullets were aimed at the caravan and at least nine people were injured and one died.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.