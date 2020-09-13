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BREATHE FREE / RESPIRA LIBRE - Documentary about the current planetary crossroads / Documental acerca de la actual encrucijada planetaria
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100 views • September 13, 2020
BREATHE FREE. *We are Life. We gotta breathe free*. Free documentary about the current planetary crossroads: crazy measures, mandatory "muzzles", risky vaccines, masses control through fear, awareness expansion and the current Earth Changes. By Alan James (indie artist).
RESPIRA LIBRE. *Somos Vida. Hemos de respirar libres*. Documental libre sobre la actual encrucijada planetaria: medidas disparatadas, "bozales" obligatorios, vacunas arriesgadas, control de masas a través del miedo, expansión de la consciencia y los actuales Cambios de la Tierra. Por Alan James (artista independiente).
RESPIRA LIBRE. *Somos Vida. Hemos de respirar libres*. Documental libre sobre la actual encrucijada planetaria: medidas disparatadas, "bozales" obligatorios, vacunas arriesgadas, control de masas a través del miedo, expansión de la consciencia y los actuales Cambios de la Tierra. Por Alan James (artista independiente).
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