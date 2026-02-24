Your Immune System's Secret: The 24-Hour Clock You Must Master

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
-Immune cells follow circadian rhythms, peaking mornings and retreating nights for optimal defense.
-Internal cellular clocks synchronize immunity using light, food timing, and behavioral cues.
-Artificial light, stress, and erratic eating disrupt rhythms, increasing inflammation and disease risk.
-Morning sunlight, reduced nighttime blue light, and time-restricted eating restore immune alignment.
-Adaptogenic herbs, quality sleep, vitamin D, magnesium, and zinc strengthen circadian immune resilience.
