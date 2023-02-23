Create New Account
Drink Along 65: Boulevard Brewing Brewers Choice Milk Stout 3.25/5*
Beer and Gear
Published Yesterday

*To be fair to the fare I am not a coffee aficionado. That being said as always if you enjoy the stuff you might want to bump it up half a point. A nice representation of the style with an interesting nose, good mouth, solid body and it is well crafted.

Running 5.8 for the ABVs, the IBUs are 20 and the SRM by my eye, out of 100 would be an eldritch 96 (lovibond).

She is a fine brew if thats what you're into but the coffee, sorry but the espresso kills it for me.

Skal!

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

beerstoutmetricfridaybeer-reviewbeerandgearboulevard-brewingbrewsandviewsdrink-alongmilk-stoutbrewers-choice

