LINDELL CYBER SYMPOSIUM: Talk Show Host Pete Santilli on Taking Down the Deep State

Independent journalist and conservative commentator Pete Santilli reflects back on the 619 days he spent in federal detention for his participation in the 2014 Cliven Bundy protests, when the Nevada rancher demanded an end to government overreach, seeking protection of his rights, liberty, and property. The media would spin Bundy's actions as "an armed standoff," a narrative eerily reminiscent of the January 6 "insurrection."



Santilli's story, however, paints a different picture. He was on the property as a journalist reporting on the protest. "We knew what they [federal authorities] were doing to us was entrapment," he said. "They set the stage, they had people protesting, they don't like Americans going up against them...so they just round everyone up and throw them in a box and hope that they just quit." Santilli continues to speak out on issues of injustice. In this interview, he delves into the Cliven Bundy episode, the 2020 election, and his ongoing efforts to expose voter fraud.



DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.