White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1962 - Hiram Ross Grayam - Report on the break in the cold case

Hiram, a milkman, was doing his rounds in Vero Beach,FL, when he was approached by Williams and another man. His body was later found in a wooded area, shot multiple times in an “execution style” killing. Williams’ confession to the crime was reported by his ex-wife and a friend of his sister, who came forward after he died in 2016.