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Biden’s ‘closest ally’ just said THIS about Ukraine & Russia
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76 views • April 21, 2022
Glenn Beck.
Democrat Senator Chris Coons is such a close ally to Joe Biden that Politico named him not only the president's 'closest ally,' but a ‘shadow Secretary of State' as well...which isn’t great considering what Sen. Coons just said about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. During a speech at the University of Michigan last week, the Senator from Delaware predicted Putin will go ‘too far’ in his quest to overtake Ukraine, resulting in an important decision from the U.S. about 'next steps' (like sending our troops to help). So, now the question becomes: Will President Biden actually follow the advice of his ‘closest’ ally?! Glenn and Stu break it down…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ORLLgUBKMok
Democrat Senator Chris Coons is such a close ally to Joe Biden that Politico named him not only the president's 'closest ally,' but a ‘shadow Secretary of State' as well...which isn’t great considering what Sen. Coons just said about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. During a speech at the University of Michigan last week, the Senator from Delaware predicted Putin will go ‘too far’ in his quest to overtake Ukraine, resulting in an important decision from the U.S. about 'next steps' (like sending our troops to help). So, now the question becomes: Will President Biden actually follow the advice of his ‘closest’ ally?! Glenn and Stu break it down…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ORLLgUBKMok
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