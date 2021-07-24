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The FBI's Suppression Of The Seth Rich Murder - Bowne Report Jul 23, 2021
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62 views • July 24, 2021
The FBI's Suppression Of The Seth Rich Murder - Bowne Report Jul 23, 2021
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60fb550e08b4e30ba06ee559
It is no secret or revelation. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has transformed from the top cop of the United States into an ongoing coverup operation for their political overlords. The latest debacle, which barely received any media attention, involved the cover up surrounding the mysterious death of DNC tech guru Seth Rich after hundreds of emails from Hillary Clinton and John Podesta set off a firestorm of controversy.
Five years after Seth Rich's mysterious death, the FBI quietly released 137 pages of heavily redacted documents detailing internal emails and memos of the FBI regarding their interest and investigation into Rich's death. These documents followed years of the FBI claiming they had no involvement or interest in the Seth Rich case. Why all of the secrecy and denial? What are they hiding? And do the newly released emails reveal anything?
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60fb550e08b4e30ba06ee559
It is no secret or revelation. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has transformed from the top cop of the United States into an ongoing coverup operation for their political overlords. The latest debacle, which barely received any media attention, involved the cover up surrounding the mysterious death of DNC tech guru Seth Rich after hundreds of emails from Hillary Clinton and John Podesta set off a firestorm of controversy.
Five years after Seth Rich's mysterious death, the FBI quietly released 137 pages of heavily redacted documents detailing internal emails and memos of the FBI regarding their interest and investigation into Rich's death. These documents followed years of the FBI claiming they had no involvement or interest in the Seth Rich case. Why all of the secrecy and denial? What are they hiding? And do the newly released emails reveal anything?
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