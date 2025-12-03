BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Can President Trump Eliminate Federal Income Taxes? If so, When and How!
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
114 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
101 views • 23 hours ago

Can Trump really eliminate the federal income tax and replace it with tariffs? He says he wants to, but is it even possible?

In this presentation, we expose the truth behind the federal budget, the entrenched special-interest systems that feed off income taxation, and the political machinery that keeps the IRS alive. We’ll examine the military-industrial complex, runaway defense spending, and the shocking audit failures, including the Pentagon’s missing $1.9 trillion, along with Elon Musk’s now-famous recommendations for reform that Congress refused to act on.

We’ll break down where federal revenue actually comes from: income tax, payroll tax, corporate tax, and more, versus how much tariffs bring in today.

Finally, we explore what a president can do under existing law, without Congress, by enforcing the statutes as written and clarifying what Americans are, and are not, legally required to do regarding income tax filings and withholding.

Visit FreedomLawSchool.org to learn ‘The 7 Steps’ to take to be free from Federal Income Tax!!


Keywords
income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholding1040tax courttaxable incometrade or businessdefinition of incomeindividual income tax1099w-2w-41031 exchange
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy