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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich And 1000 Lawyers, Scientists & Doctors Have Evidence That The Covid Pandemic Is A Crime.
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5802 views • June 21, 2021
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is a world famous trial lawyer, who has been suing large fraudulent corporations for decades. Dr. Fuellmich and a vast international network of lawyers have interviewed more than a hundred experts from every field of science. They have conclusive evidence that the pandemic and lockdowns are the worst crimes against humanity ever committed. Discover in the video what this amazing hero of humanity is revealing.
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