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Here Are The 3 Reasons Why A Parent Becomes An “Anti-Vaxxer”
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593 views • July 26, 2019
Michelle Maher Ford of the Vaccine-Injury Awareness League takes a look at the main reasons why parents go vaccine free - anti-vaxxer - and never go back to vaccinating.
Questions About Vaccines?
http://www.stopmandatoryvaccination.com
Is Your Child Vaccine Injured?
START HERE: http://bit.ly/VaccineInjuryGuide
MICHELLE MAHER FORD
https://www.v-ial.org
https://www.facebook.com/VIAL911
https://www.facebook.com/michelle.m.ford.9
LARRY COOK
http://www.stopmandatoryvaccination.com
Questions About Vaccines?
http://www.stopmandatoryvaccination.com
Is Your Child Vaccine Injured?
START HERE: http://bit.ly/VaccineInjuryGuide
MICHELLE MAHER FORD
https://www.v-ial.org
https://www.facebook.com/VIAL911
https://www.facebook.com/michelle.m.ford.9
LARRY COOK
http://www.stopmandatoryvaccination.com
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