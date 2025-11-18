The Struggle for Collaborative Abundance Mindsets

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"The biggest setback is the lack of collaborative literacy." Despite open-sourcing blueprints, few build businesses from them. The scarcity mindset remains a powerful barrier to creating an open-source world.
Watch the full interview on overcoming our deepest programming.
#ScarcityMindset #AbundanceMindset #Collaboration #OpenSourceChallenge
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport